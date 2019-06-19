‘Weaving’ life on celluloid

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Deviating from the basic norm, producer and director Raj Rachakonda’s upcoming biopic Mallesham, which is based on the story of rural innovator, Chintakindi Mallesham, underlines pressing contemporary issues of weavers, social parities, and, of course, the story of a school-dropout who brought cheers among weavers in over 100 villages through his innovation.

In a brief chat with the media, this Karimnagar-born NRI and alumnus of Osmania University, Raj shares how the 18-minute TED talk video of Mallesham inspired him to weave a two-and-a-half-hour story on celluloid. “It was in 2017, when I first watched the Mallesham’s TED talk on YouTube. I thought the story has some potential and it could be made into a film. When I sent the video to Hyderabad and known circles in the industry, no one responded,” shares Raj who has an experience in producing a movie in Tamil — Sila Nerangalil, a mystery thriller, which was a box office disaster.

“I thought a well-experienced director could do justice to Mallesham’s story. However, with no takers after long pursuance, I had to take up the story and start producing and directing it all by myself,” says the 44-year-old independent consultant from the USA.

Belief in story

Rejecting commercial logic of film business, Raj says he followed his intuition when some trade pundits advised him to drop the idea as the story is not financially viable. “If there is no one to watch it, I thought, I would upload it on YouTube. Even those fewer audience may think like me,” he smiles.

Besides the Telangana dialect, some of the forgotten colloquial words have found a pride of place in the movie. “Some of the words incorporated in the movie, in dialogues, are in existence in rural Telangana. The idea was to present culturally-rich Telangana with human elements that we generally observe in the weaver community with a parallel narration of Mallesham’s story,” he added.

Casting Priyadarshi

“When one of my friends suggested Priyadarshi’s name for the role, I was a bit hesitant initially because of his image as a comedian in the movies. Only later I came to know Darshi is a versatile actor after I watched his short-films,” Raj says.

The release of Akshay Kumar starrer Padman had prompted Raj to nearly drop his idea of making the film on Mallesham’s success story because he “thought the script I dealt with was similar to Padman’s story, a journey of Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore. It connects to the wider audience, especially women”. “But, Mallesham has a sphere within Telangana and may extend to some parts of the neighbouring State,” he says.

With no star director helming the megaphone and neither star producer nor star actor in the flick, Raj feels that the story Mallesham could however forge a relationship between the aesthetics and the audience from the region. Mallesham is set for release on Friday.