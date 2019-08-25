Web-options for mop-up round of MBBS seats

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Sunday stated that web-options for mop-up round of counselling for filling up of vacant MBBS seats after final phase of counselling would be held from 6 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday. Candidates can exercise web options as per the schedule given in the web-site https://tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Candidates who have secured admissions and joined in previous phases of counselling and continuing in the course in colleges and those who wish to migrate to other college/course also can exercise their options.

The list of vacant MBBS medical seats due to non-joining will be displayed on KNRUHS website after the information is received from respective colleges. Candidates, while giving options, should note that apart from vacant seats, those vacated by candidates sliding during mop-up round of counselling will be added and allotted simultaneously during mop-up round of counselling only, sources said.

KNRUHS said that this is the last phase of counselling for MBBS course and those who are allotted seats should compulsorily join in the course or they would be liable to pay Rs.3 lakh to the medical colleges.