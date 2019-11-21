Web series gives directors full creative freedom: Satyadev

By | Published: 12:31 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Over The Top (OTT) platforms have become a major asset to showcase hidden talent and creativity to the world through digital medium, says Satyadev Kancharana, the actor who shot to fame with Bluff Master and Brochevarevarura. Speaking at the ZEE5 Showcase at the Indiajoy 2019 event here, Satyadev said the director can showcase his skills to audience and allow them the shows at their convenience.

The best thing a filmmaker can do through OTT platform is that he/ she can create series in whatever shape they want, he says. “Web series are coming up with fresh content and have been attracting the audience. Moreover, directors get full creative freedom to make the episodes and mould their shows as per their vision and choice,” he added.

Actress Amala Akkineni said OTT platforms were providing a host of talent and helping many build their career in the entertainment stream. “These platforms have opened doors into the world of stories which we have never exposed. The web series are being appreciated by large number of viewers given the enriched content they are craving for. Even directors are exploring various topics which were untouched. However, users only like contents which are unique and appealing at the same time,” she said.

Amala has starred in ‘High Priestess’, an eight-episode web series from ZEE5 Originals, the series around Swathi Reddy, a renowned tarot reader who experiences the pasts of her clients. Filmmaker Anish Kuruvilla, who recently directed Gods of Dharmapuri, a web series based on true events set in Rayalaseema, said the audience for web series was increasing as they were getting exposed to many platforms.

“We got a good opportunity to present them with realistic stories, which are close to audience, and even they are looking for novel subjects. The space in digital medium has given lot of scope to explain the characters, plot and motive of the series in detail,” he added. Actor Manchu Vishnu, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head of ZEE5, and Prasad Nimmakayala, Creative Lead, ZEE5 (Telugu) too were present.

