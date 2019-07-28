Web series on ‘Shiva Trilogy’ in the works: Amish  

By | Published: 11:47 am

Kolkata: Author Amish’s smash hit ‘Shiva Trilogy’ will now feature as a web series, after its long- awaited big screen adaptation failed to see the light of the day.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had bought the rights of the first of the three-part mythological series – ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ back in 2014, but the project never took off.

“The rights have now come back from Karan, and a fresh contract has been signed with a producer. We are working on a (web) series based on the ‘Shiva Trilogy’,” Amish told PTI.

Johar had said in 2017 that one of the reasons for not adapting the trilogy was “fear of repercussions”.

The best-selling novelist, however, did not elaborate on who would helm the proposed web series or its release date.

Amish, 44, was in the city recently to promote his latest book ‘Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta’, the third instalment in the ‘Ram Chandra’ series.

The book traces the life of Raavan – from birth to the time he abducts Sita.

The banker-turned-author is confident that each and every book in his mythological saga will be adapted into a movie or a web series in due course of time.

“Each book has its fate and it will get converted into a movie or a series when the time is right… ‘The Lord of the Rings’ took 70 years, ‘Jurassic Park’ took only three-four years,” he added.