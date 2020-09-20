Webinar on French language organised in DPS Nacharam

By | Published: 5:46 pm

DPS Nacharam organised a virtual French Assembly recently. Students Karishma and Arushi took the audience through the programme with a welcome video. A mesmerising rendition of “On écrit sur les murs” was made by the students of class X. Following that, Vice-Principal Dr.Renu Gahlawat introduced chief guest M Éric Perrotel, Attaché de coopération pour le français. The gathering was then addressed by school Principal.

The importance of the language was vividly highlighted by students of class IX & X, Gautam Sharma and Dr. Preeti Bhutani, Founder of Prayatna Educational Society. A wonderful display of dance was showcased by Suraj and his sister on the song “ A tous ceux qu’on aime”.

One often hears of confusing french pronunciations. This video helped a lot of new learners to get their pronunciations right. What better to display one’s prowess over the language than a monologue, “To be or not to be”, from Hamlet, by Shivansh Gautam. A skit was performed by a few other students on conversations in different situations. This was topped off by a video about French paronyms. The song “les oiseaux et les enfants” by students of class X that followed was spellbinding.

Students had a great chance to interact with the chief guest and that was very enriching. The session concluded by a vote of thanks by Nida and a song by Sarayu. With the support of IT department, the programme was conducted smoothly.

Department of French thanked the management, Principal Sunitha Rao and Vice Principal Dr. Renu Gahlawat, to provide the students learning French this opportunity to showcase their passion for the language.

