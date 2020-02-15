Wedding bells for Nithiin, Shalini

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Wedding bells started ringing in the house of Nithiin as he got engaged to his longtime friend Shalini. The photographs of the engagement ceremony were shared by actor Nithiin. The actor wrote on his Twitter handle, “Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️ Need ur blessings.”

Nithiin is seen in traditional wear of kurta pyjama while Shalini is draped in a gold-coloured lehenga. Nithiin and Shalini have been seeing each other for the last eight years now. An MBA graduate from London, Shalini will get hitched to Nithiin on April 16 in Dubai.

On the work front, Nithin is trying his luck with his next movie Bheeshma which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Besides, Bheeshma, Nithiin has interesting projects like Rang De and an untitled prison drama.

