Wedding brawl over procession in Suryapet

Suryapet: Celebrations of a wedding in Suryapet district turned ugly after a scuffle erupted between the relatives of bride and bridegroom over taking out the wedding procession. The incident, of which the video went viral on social media, took place at Thogarai village in Kodad mandal in the district two days ago.

The police, however, have not received any written complaint from either side on the incident and no case has been registered.

Police said, wedding of K Ajay with Indraja, a native of Erragondapalem in Prakasham district, Andhra Pradesh, took place at the groom’s native place on October 30. After dinner, Ajay’s relatives tried to take out a baraat (wedding procession) with DJ music in the village. Hhowever, some relatives of bride objected to it saying they had a long distance to travel to reach Erragondapalem. In the process, a heated argument broke out between the relatives of both sides, in which Ajay slapped a relative of the bride after which it turned into a ugly fight between the two groups. Relatives from both sides including some women were embroiled in the ding-dong in which they were seen throwing chairs at each other.

After being informed, Kodad rural police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Some people recorded the melee and posted the videos on the social media platforms. Kodad Rural Assistant Sub-Inspector Lingaiah said since nobody lodged a complaint, no case was filed. It is learnt that the relatives of both the bride and bridegroom later came to an understanding in the presence of elders of their caste and decided not to lodge any complaint with the police.

