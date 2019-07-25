Wedding planners’ Congress on August 6

By | Published: 8:02 pm

The South India Wedding Planners’ Congress is being brought to Hyderabad for the first time by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) in association with Ramoji Film City on August 6.Event Managers, wedding planners, artiste managers, decorators, florists, travel agents, jewellery designers, couture designers, bridal makeup artists, beauty consultants, makeover performers, MCs, DJs, VJs, etc., will be attending the event to know the latest trends in the wedding planning domain.

The wedding planning market in India is expected to hit Rs 1.6 trillion by the year 2020, event organisers say. In a survey conducted by Matrimony.com, 40.31% of males indicated that they are planning to use a wedding planner while 36.21% of females indicated yes for the same.

South India provides a fertile opportunity for the businessmen to network and explore more avenues for the growth and development of the weddings industry. Prominent wedding planners and topnotch event company CEOs of the country will be the speakers at the one day congress and their experiences and knowledge with the audience

Some of the speakers include Sabbas Joseph of Wizcraft International; Md. Morani – MD, Cineyug; Rituraj Khanna of Q Events, Rajiv Khanna from Rashi Entertainment, Neelab Kapoor of Studio Neelabh and Kalpana Rajesh from Décor by Krishna.The TCEI is also organising the 5th TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2019 to recognize the good work of its constituents in various fields of the events industry at HITEX on August 7. There will be around 60 Pearl of Hyderabad Awards categorised in different segments presented.