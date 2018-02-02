Wedding plans make Gwyneth Paltrow feel 21 again

By | Published: 10:19 am

Los Angeles: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow feels like a 21-year-old again, now that she is planning her wedding to fiance Brad Falchuk.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” Gwyneth Paltrow told people.com.

The actress is enjoying getting her friends involved in the planning too.

“We haven’t really started making any formal plans (but) it’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses – they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute,” she said.