Wedding song ‘Dumm Dumm’ from Rajinikanth’s Darbar released

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Darbar, coming in the direction of Ghajini and Thuppaki helmer AR Murugadoss, has the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead. Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, which bankrolls huge movies, this film has the Superstar in the role of a cop named Aditya Arunachalam.

To hit the screens as a Sankranti treat, it will be released by the famous producer NV Prasad in the Telugu States. The film will hit the screens as a Sankranti special, on January 9.

Already, Rajinikanth’s introduction song titled Dummu Dhooli was out a few days ago, and has been garnering a huge number of views on YouTube, creating records. Rendered by SP Balasubrahmaniam, it’s written by Anantha Sriram.

The latest one, a wedding song from the movie titled Dumm Dumm, is out. Penned by Krishnakanth, this peppy number is sure to become a chartbuster. Within minutes of its release, the Anirudh composition has started going viral on the internet.

