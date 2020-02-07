Week of love kicks off with Rose Day

By | Published: 6:07 pm

As the world is celebrating Rose Day on Friday, Twitterati have set the trending high with some rib tickling posts for the day. Rose day, which marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week, is celebrated on February 7.

To begin with the first day of the week, a day when lovers greet each other with a red rose, so basically, it’s a preparation for a propose, which is right the next day.

The week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14. It is with the Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and ends with the Valentines Day.

A user wrote, “Happy Rose Day (To Couples)…Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles) #RoseDay”Another wrote, “Plant a Rose sapling today; look after it and in some months you would have a Rose everyday #RoseDay…Stay happy and rejuvenated.”

A post read, “Happy Rose Day to all ppl who celebrate it…May your love continue to flourish and grow stronger with each passing day :)”

“May singlehood escape you this Valentine’s. Give your crush a rose and make them feel special!” read another post.