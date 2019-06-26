Weekly off to de-stress cops in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Peddapalli: Additional DCP CR Sanjeev said on Wednesday that the weekly off to policemen would provide great relief to them and other staff of the police department.

The Additional DCP conducted a meeting with cops to educate about providing weekly-off to Armed Reserve cops and officials at Ramagundam Police Commissionerate headquarters, Godavarikhanim.

He said the police and staff would get relief with weekly off and they would forget six days of pressure if they spend a day with wife and children. Keeping this in view, the Director General of Police, Mahender Reddy has introduced the weekly off system in the police department.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana introduced the weekly off system in the Commissionerate limit.

Cops who were availing weekly-off should not leave the district headquarters without intimating their bosses, he advised and instructed officials to prepare a plan to provide weekly off to everybody and implement it properly.

