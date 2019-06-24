Weekly-offs will better cops’ performance: Wanaparthy SP

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Wanaparthy: Police personnel of all wings in Wanaparthy have started availing their weekly-offs from Monday after Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao took a decision to this effect. About 800 police officers from the ranks of police constable to Circle Inspector will benefit from the move.

Apoorva Rao said the decision was taken keeping in mind the immense stress which police officers had been facing in their line of duty. She said because of granting a day’s leave, personnel would not only get some rest but would also work with more vigour.

Stressing the fact that police personnel were trained to do restless work under harsh conditions, she said with a day-off, the police personnel would not only improvise their work but would work more enthusiastically.

In another much-needed move, Wanaparthy police were equipped with two speed laser guns, with each one Rs 9.5 lakh, to penalise those over-speeding.

On Monday, Apoorva Rao tested and demonstrated how to handle the speed guns to policemen and media persons at Wanaparthy-Pebbair road in Marrikunta village.

She said speed guns had the ability to record the speed of vehicles from 200 metres and immediately send messages to violators. She said vehicles would be seized if three fines were defaulted. She also said similar demonstrations would be given to people.

