WEGoT resolving water crisis in cities

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: A recent water report by NITI Aayog states that many of the metro cities in India will run out of water by 2020 and majority of our water resources will run dry by 2030. While we see billboards and messages everywhere around to save water, there is no actionable idea to manage it, as we do not have access or insights to the right data. To resolve the water crisis, Chennai-based WEGoT Technologies came out with a smart water metering solution, with which it aims to save billions of litres of water.

WEGoT’s sensor-based internet of things (IoT) device and software platform VenAqua helps reduce demand for water by more than 50 per cent by tracking real-time water flow. Users can receive their water consumption pattern and data on their mobile phones directly. The software takes into account issues such as leakages, abnormal usages and open taps, to help people make real-time decisions and decrease their water consumption.

Abilash Haridass, co-founder and chief of growth & strategy, WEGoT Technologies, told Telangana Today, “It becomes difficult to save water when one doesn’t have insights of water usage. Our solution gets data from all the key measuring points and provides users with intelligence that helps them save water consumption. The solution also helps to issue notification to users on open taps and close them through the app.”

“The top cities for us so far are Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Aparna Group in Hyderabad uses our solution across their properties. We are currently working with India’s tallest residential building in Kolkata. We are identifying cities that have severe water crisis and are catering to those markets,” he added.

Over the years, the company has enabled its technology in over 30,000 houses across 15 cities, spanning 20 million sq ft of commercial properties. Having helped customers save over one billion litres of water, the company is aiming to save 10 billion litres of water by 2022.

He added, “In addition to apartments and gated communities in the residential segment, we are also focusing on commercial buildings- IT Parks, Malls, Hotels and Restaurants. Of all the current users, residential accounts for 75 per cent of our users while the remaining 25 per cent are commercial property users.”

Early last year, the company raised its seed funding of $2 million from angel investors, Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal, Shyam Shekar from iThought, and Brigade Enterprises. The funding is being invested on enhancing the existing technology offerings.

The company is tying up with large realty groups such as Brigade, Aparna, Mahindra and others pan-India to serve their residential and commercial properties. The company clocked Rs 7.8 crore revenues during 2018-19 and hopes to double it this fiscal.

“Going forward, we are looking at newer areas such as electricity and gas metering. We should be ready with our electricity solution by end of 2020 and later we will develop the gas metering solution targeting cities such as New Delhi,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .