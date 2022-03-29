Weighing 200 kg, 10 feet in length, Yadadri chandelier stands out

Hyderabad: Weighing over 200 kg, the 10 feet long chandelier covering a diameter of six feet in the Mukha Mandapam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri stand out and is a marvel in itself.

What makes the imported chandelier even more significant is that it was installed by a Hyderabadi – Naveed Qureshi of Marvel Chandeliers. It is made of K9 crystals and it took about 12 hours to install the chandelier, says Naveed Qureshi, who has been into chandeliers business for over 22 years.

“A truck load of components was taken to the Yadari temple on January 26, 2021. Eight professionals worked till early morning the next day. It was a tough task but we pulled it off successfully,” recalled Qureshi, who personally supervised the installation works.

In a chat with Telangana Today, he said there are about 150 LED bulbs in the chandelier and it has 70 arms. It was specially designed and the components had to be imported. “A devotee Pattabhi Ramaiah booked the chandelier to get it installed in the temple,” he said.

On working at a religious place, Qureshi replied: “Telangana is known for its Ganga Jamuna tahzeeb. More than the money, I got personal satisfaction and my family is also happy. Special permission was sought from the temple management to install the chandelier.”

He said the chandelier is unique for its weight, length and the materials used for making it. “Though there are a few big chandeliers in different places, this is the only piece of its kind in entire Telangana,” says Qureshi.

It is not just Qureshi, Rabbani, Younis, Khaza and other sculptors from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu worked in the temple and carved out marvelous sculptures that are being appreciated by many for their beauty.

In recognition of their work and services, they were felicitated by different Ministers on Monday after the Mahakumbha Samprokshana at the temple.

