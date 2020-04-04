Weightlifter Sindhu from Deverakadra gets job in Income Tax department

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Weightlifter Sindhu who won laurels in many national and international competitions in 55 kg category of weightlifting got a job offer from the Income Tax department on Saturday.

According to Sports Authority of Telangana State Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Sindhu who hailed from an extremely poor family studied up to 12th class in the sports school at Hakimpet. She is the daughter of Gopal Reddy, who eked out his living by working a petrol bunk attendant in Mahabubnagar. Sindhu is a native of Konnuru village in Devarakadra assembly constituency. Reddy said Sindhu got a job offer from Income Tax department in sports quota.

She was asked to join by end of this month in Kolkata.

