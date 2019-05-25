Weirdest video games of 2019

By | Pranay Mukherjee | Published: 9:28 pm

The year 2019 has been big for video games and has seen a number of titles released or set to release later this year. Due to the sheer number of games being released, the list also had variety. While most belong to regular genres that you would find, here are some of the weirder games released in 2019 but have turned out to be quite successful.

Baba Is You

Baba Is You is a puzzle-based game that was developed by Finnish Indie developer Arvi Teikari. It was released on March 13 for Nintendo Switch and for macOS, Linux and Windows via Stream. The game focuses on simple situations that take a bit of thinking to solve. In the game, you usually play as Baba, a white rabbit-type character but this may differ in some levels.

Each level contains various movable word tiles, corresponding to specific types of objects and obstacles on the field and the player’s objective is to reach the goal by manipulating the tiles and creating or changing the rules that govern the game. The game received positive reviews and has been praised for its beautifully simplistic graphics and core design. It was also said to be one of the most intense, inventive and exciting puzzle games to be created.

Art Sqool

Art Sqool is, by far, one of the weirdest PC games to have been released but is an interesting title that focuses heavily on art. The game was released on February 5 for PC. In the game, you play as Froshmin, a first-year student in Art School, and complete assignments that your professor assigns you. This game can be frustrating at times, but is just as engrossing. It did not do too well with critics, with most saying that they were unhappy with the bad controls and the seemingly random grading system that the professor uses to grade your work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.