The Narendra Modi government has stepped on the accelerator of reforms by approving strategic disinvestment in five public sector undertakings (PSUs), including the second largest oil company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and logistics giant Container Corporation of India (Concor). The stake sale is a welcome move to boost the sagging economy and shore up revenues. This is by far the biggest step in privatisation by the NDA government, which has been facing flak for inept handling of the economy. This, coupled with green signal for industrial relations code to push labour reform and the temporary relief for telecom firms by deferring payment of spectrum auction dues by two years, must be seen as firm measures to regain the confidence of investors. The gains to be accrued from strategic divestment will not only spur revenues, amidst uncertainty over achieving tax collection targets, but also help the government keep its fiscal deficit in check. As against the disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for 2019-20, only Rs 17,364.26 crore has been realised so far. The latest measure is expected to help in meeting the target. The disinvestment of PSUs, bogged down by excessive government control, bureaucratic lethargy, poor corporate governance practices and lack of competitive zeal, is a long-pending and much-needed component of the reforms process. Unless they are freed from the shackles of government control, their full potential cannot be realised. The strategic sale of government stake in BPCL and HPCL was first attempted by the Vajpayee government in 2002 but could not succeed.

Functional autonomy and freedom from political interference was a long-felt need to improve the performance of PSUs and make them competitive. In order to boost the private enterprise and encourage innovation and competition, the government has to vacate the areas that are deemed non-strategic. The government must also exit the likes of perennially loss-making Scooters India, HMT and British India Corporation. For 2017-18 alone, the losses posted by central PSUs added up to over Rs 31,000 crore. The cumulative losses and the cost to the exchequer in terms of underemployed resources would be far higher. However, while handing over the management control to new private players, as is being done in the case of BPCL, the government needs to address the concerns of the employees who fear job losses. With the unemployment rate already hitting a four-decade high of 6.1%, the government cannot afford growing resentment on this front. Also, in the case of Concor, there must be an independent oversight body to regulate its functioning as it is set to transform from being a public sector monopoly to a private monopoly. More private players must be encouraged to make use of Concor’s terminals and facilities.

