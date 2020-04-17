Welcome news to qualify for World Cup, says Mithali

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: “It is a welcome news,’’ said D Mithali Raj, a veteran of five World Cups and 209 internationals, on hearing that India qualified for the 2021 one-day World Cup.

The leading scorer in ODI with 6,888 runs, Mithali said whenever the lockdown is lifted it will be a big relief. “Of course we have to start from the beginning because of the long and unexpected break,’’ the ODI captain said.

For Mithali, it will be a hard grind as it has been a good one year before she will play any one-day series as the last one-day series was in November against West Indies in West Indies. “It will definitely be little difficult because of the long gap. Now, the training sessions have stopped and we are confined to the house. We are limited to some drills at home. It is little challenging for a comeback. But then we can’t ignore the fact pandemic is serious. It has stalled the entire world. If you see the bigger picture we are a privileged lot sitting at home, but there are a lot of people struggling for daily wages, food and essentials. People are away from family, like the medical staff.’’

She pointed out that she has been trying to keep herself motivated by playing tennis ball cricket inside the apartment with the watchman. “You can’t sit at home the whole day. You need to have some physical activity as you are so used to spend considerable amount of time at the ground. This has been a regular routine for the past so many years and suddenly, you are movements restricted. We have to try to create our own source of entertainment or activities.’’

Coming back to cricket, the 37-year-old Mithali, who played the 2000, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017 ODI World Cups, said the Indian team has been doing very well post 2017 World Cup. “I think after the 2017 World Cup, we won the series, at home or away, other than in Australia.‘’

The prolific run-getter said things are changing for good for Indian women’s team. “With the introduction of tournaments like Challenger Series it saw the unearthing of young talents like Shefali Verma. With the BCCI also taking initiative to send the team ten days in advance before any international tournament, has helped the team. It gives us time to acclimatise like in 2017 World Cup in England when we went ten days before the tournament. In the recent T20 World Cup, the team went early and played in the tri-series. This all helped. The important thing is that Indian team has been getting good exposure in recent times. It gives the momentum to the team.’’

She agreed that the good run in 2017 World Cup where they lost to hosts England in final, has given a big boost to the team. “People started noticing our performances, thanks to the wide coverage in television. That World Cup was the turning point. It changed the landscape.’’

Mithali asserted the Indian team is as good as Australia or England or New Zealand teams. “The gap is closing. The best part is even other teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand have made tremendous progress because of the ICC championship. Playing against each other, like Australia vs Sri Lanka, helps the weaker teams to get the exposure. That has lifted the standard.’’

According to Mithali, the Indian team is strong in both ODI and T20 formats. “We are competing for the top spot along with Australia or England. Fielding has improved. But we need to work is on our mental toughness, particularly in the final round of the World Cups. We have to learn how to handle the pressure. If you see in the last T20 World Cup, we failed to play our natural game because of the pressure. It has happened in all the three ICC tournament finals.’’

