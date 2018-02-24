By | Published: 12:29 am

The promos suggest that Bollywood is getting wise to take potshots at itself and the film could well be a take on how bad our film awards are.

One thing that screams is that Chakri Toletti is no Sudhir Mishra or a Madhur Bhandarkar. What is to be a parody shamelessly apes the victim and thus the idea of the film boomerangs. Poor jokes aplenty and a few honest jokes on Bollywood don’t make enough for a two-hour film. The IFFA awards is the backdrop and the filmmaker loses out on a wonderful opportunity to take any of the many alternative routes to making a good film: call the bluff, entertain with throwing life into the anxiety of those who pin their hopes on the awards night, the schemes and conspiracies that end in glamour; the contrast between the stars and those that bite the dust.

The organisers: Garry (Boman Irani- after a long time) and his assistant Sofie (Lara Dutta) have a spat on sharing the spoils. Resultantly, Sofie decides to derail the show by weakening its strong point. They decide to choose two contestants to be part of the show to ensure a national connect with the diaspora hungry of the Bollywood stardust. She steps in to get two of the worst contestants as a conspiracy to goof up with the grand evening and let down Garry who obviously has his reputation at stake.

The anchors of the show are Ritesh Deshmukh and Karan Johar (playing themselves). However, alongside in New York is a Karan look alike Arjun (Karan Johar again!!) who hates Karan for sullying his bad boy image in downtown New York and has sworn with his gang of goons (read buffoons) to kidnap and kill Karan. The candidates selected are Jeena (Sonakshi), a loud fashion designer with a Gujarati background and Teji (Diljit Dosanjh), an aspiring actor in Punjab.

While Jeena’s tryst with Salman Khan is a non-starter, Teji mucks up his chance with Katrina Kaif. Both get drunk at the drop of the hat to behave as wild as they can get (and as loud). However, Jeena realises that the two have been selected not because they are best but precisely because they are at the other end of the talent gamut. She propels Teji to avenge the insult.

Meanwhile, minutes before the final show, Karan is kidnapped by Arjun. Time to get the chaos to an end even if it means getting a voice over to tell us of the good end down the lane. Two things work for the film. One is that most of the humour is harmless and not nerve testing. The other is the lively energetic honest performance from Diljit. Kudos to the actor singer for not getting waylaid in the madness and for keeping his heart and soul together. Karan hams. Ritesh is cool. The rest do not matter. The filmmaker proceeds on the assumption that the audience does not matter either!