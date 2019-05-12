Welcome to the Archie club, royal baby

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 6:55 pm

Early this Wednesday, the duke and duchess of Sussex had all eyes on them when they introduced their perfectly adorable baby boy to the world. And, if that wasn’t enough, a few days after the birth, the British royals revealed the name of their little nugget, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Naturally, the internet went wild, taking to Twitter creating memes of the baby’s name that happened to match Archie Comics and its popular spin-off series, Riverdale’s lead character, Archie.

“Archie is an icon, and we’re honoured and overjoyed to share his name with the new royal baby!” Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a more formal statement. “Congrats to the new parents!”

Upon the announcement, even the official Archie account got into the fun on Twitter and made a reference to one of the biggest memes of the year. “I’m baby”, they posted to which the series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted, “Best crossover ever, Riverdale goes royal.”

Bringing to Riverdale, fans have been more than ecstatic by the debut of royal baby and they’re not holding anything back. Meme creators once again put to use their creative minds to post pictures of their favourite lead in the show, captioning the image as a future resemblance of the prince himself.