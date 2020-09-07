Welcoming the change

Students across the country are getting ready to adapt to the new normal

The unprecedented physical distancing measures have changed our lives beyond recognition. Students across India are severely impacted by the closure of educational institutions, varying guidelines and changing exam dates.

However, moving towards a new normal amid the pandemic, colleges and universities, whose admission processes were midway and had to be paused, resumed their operations. They are making all the preparations to resume classes in batches in compliance with all the standard operating procedures (SOP) provided. The new date sheets for the postponed exams have been released.

It is time for students to get ready to take steps toward a new normal and welcome the change. Adapting to the new ways and taking it as a challenge will eventually change the course of action of learning.

Recently, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Mains for admission to engineering colleges took place amid stringent precautions and physical distancing measures. Scenes like staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates and distribution of masks outside the exam centres reflected the changing times.

Ch Abhinav, who appeared for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) – Mains, said, “Though it is a scary situation for students to attend an exam physically amid pandemic, life must go on. We need to adapt to the situation. The further postponement of the exam would have dampened our spirits.”

Though many colleges or universities are planning to conduct online classes initially, students believe virtual learning could not be a thing for always.

“Online classes will never be as good as physically being in the class. There is a need to overcome fear and adapt to the changing situations albeit taking precautions like frequently washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining a physical distance. Instead of running away from the harsh realities, it is better to learn how to tackle the situation,” says Anuradha Pingali, an engineering second-year student.