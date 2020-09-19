Welfare associations asked to warn residents against using roads near nalas

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the rains lashing the city, the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) has appealed to resident welfare associations to advise their residents and children against using roads beside open nalas passing through their colonies and to be more careful and cautious in view of the recent accident at Deendayal Nagar, Malkajgiri.

RWAs were requested to barricade such open nalas on their own as a immediate precaution measure or with the help of the local GHMC circle office. They could also approach the local GHMC engineering department for immediate assistance. The U-FERWAS could also be contacted on 9347378072, 9849047827, 9492030753, 9849064309, 9440052951, 9848034510 and 9885774480, according to a press release.

