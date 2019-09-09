Welfare first for Telangana

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Combining caution with optimism, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did a tight rope walk while presenting a Rs 2,044 crore revenue surplus budget for 2019-20 in the State Assembly on Monday. The budget reflected the economic downturn that the country was going through, but with some deft handling of the resources, the Chief Minister ensured that the various welfare schemes introduced by the government remained insulated from the impact.

Chandrashekhar Rao declared that despite the nation-wide economic dampener that had impacted the State’s financial health, the government will continue with all its welfare schemes. “There will be no change in any of the schemes and programmes being implemented by our government aimed at welfare of various sections of the people,” the Chief Minister informed the State Legislative Assembly and to the thumping of desks by the treasury benches.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao simultaneously presented the budget in State Legislative Council.

The budget outlay for 2019-20 was pegged at Rs 1,46,492.30 crore, down Rs 35,524 crore from the Rs 1,82,017 crore total expenditure proposed in the interim Budget. Capital expenditure will account for Rs 17,274 crore while Rs 1,11,055.84 crore has been set aside for revenue expenditure. As per the proposed budget estimates, the fiscal deficit amounted to Rs.24,081.74 crore.



Stating that changes in the final budget for the year reflected the economic realities facing the country and the State, the Chief Minister said: “We, however, hope that the situation will improve.”

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated in the House that all the election promises made by the TRS will be fulfilled. “The government has decided to waive crop loans as promised during the last elections. Towards this, the government has proposed Rs 6,000 crore in the Budget,” he said. The budget allocations for other welfare schemes virtually remain untouched with the government setting aside Rs 12,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu, Rs 1,137 crore towards Rythu Bima premium, and Rs 9,402 for Aasara, a bouquet of pensions covering a wide range of underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of society.

The Chief Minister assured the farming community that the government’s commitment to their welfare remained the same as is evident from the fact that the increased financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu Scheme from Rs. 8,000 per acre to Rs. 10,000 per acre per annum was being implemented without any changes. He also assured that the free power being given to the farm sector will continue. The electricity bills for supplying water from irrigation projects to agriculture lands will be paid by the government without passing the burden to the farmers, which resulted in an increase in electricity subsidies for agriculture. For the first time, Rs 8,000 crore has been proposed for power subsidies in this Budget, which is a record by itself,” he said, adding that other welfare programmes like KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi, 6-Kg rice, among others, would continue without any hitches.

Another important aspect of the budget is the priority being given to clear all pending dues to all Departments. “For this, adequate allocations are being made in this Budget. New works are proposed to be taken up only after the pending bills are cleared. Accordingly, the Finance department has advised all the Ministers and Secretaries concerned to spend funds based on this policy,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that the Government need not shy away from placing facts and actual position before the people. “We want to place facts before the people. It is a harsh reality that due to economic slowdown, revenues of both the Centre and the State have fallen. It is also a fact that this economic slowdown has led to some setbacks,” he said, adding that policy decisions and financial proposals are made based on these hard facts to ensure proper fiscal management.

The Chief Minister also explained in detail the economic conditions prevailing in the country, the fall in growth rates across sectors, the overall reduction in direct and indirect revenues for the Centre as well the State, and the steps taken by the government to address these issues.

