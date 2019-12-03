Welfare of all communities paramount for TRS Govt: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: The Vice Chairman of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar on Monday said the State government’s aim was to provide welfare measures to all communities.

He was addressing representatives of United Christmas Celebrations Committee (UCCC) who called on him and invited him to attend the Christmas celebrations slated for December 18 at the Wesley College grounds. Vinod Kumar also assured the members of the community that he would apprise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of their request for subsidised tour of Jerusalem.

Reiterating the government’s stand that uplift of Backward and Scheduled Castes and the minorities through education was priority, he said the government had started several Gurukula residential educational institutions to eradicate illiteracy among weaker sections. He also highlighted the strides made by the young State in the fields of power and irrigation.

The committee representatives thanked the TRS government for allocating 68.32 acres of land for cemetries for Christian communities and for his active part in making the allocation possible. UCCC co-chairpersons Dr Vidya Sravanthi, GD Aruna, vice chairmen Yesudas and Thomas John, general secretary Robert Surya Prakash and coordinator James Sylvester were among the team that met Vinod Kumar at his residence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter