Welfare of employees is paramount: TSRTC MD

Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, Sunil Sharma appreciated the employees for getting 77 per cent occupancy ratio on one single day.

Addressing employees at conservation of fuel function, Sharma said that announcement in mikes has yielded good results and thereby also extra revenue was generated.

“All the welfare measures will be done with employees support and co-operation. We will solve all problems and strive for an environment where all of them will be happy and there will not be any fear among employees,” he said.

Sharma said that they are mobilizing funds for CCS and PF and also said that they are planning for bonus this year.

A detailed meeting was held regarding guidelines for job security, which are expected within a week. “There will be no rigid ways anymore. Welfare of employees is of paramount importance,” he added.

He also congratulated the award winners and distributed awards for State and regional levels drivers, safety driving instructors and KMPL mechanics, according to a press release.

