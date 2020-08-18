Welfare of women, child top priority: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday said the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was giving top priority for safety and security of women and children.

Responding to the recent death of a 14-year-old rape victim in an orphanage at Ameenpur, the Minister said a high-powered committee was probing the case and that the registration of the orphanage was already cancelled. Stringent action will be taken against those who try to attack women and children, Minister said.

The government was taking necessary steps to ensure safety of the inmates in other orphanages and hostels. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer was appointed to probe the case and a committee was constituted to investigate the circumstances that resulted in the death of the girl, the Minister said.

In the wake of the Ameenpur incident, instructions have been issued to set up 1098 complaint boxes in every orphanage and hostel in the State. With the assistance of the District Child Protection Committees, the functioning of such orphanages will be monitored regularly.

“We have also asked officials concerned to submit a report on the status of government homes and their inmates who were sent to their relatives’ houses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rathod said.

