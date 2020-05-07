Welfare schemes aimed at empowering farmers: Indrakaran

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said the government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes aimed at empowerment of the agrarian community. He was speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Siddapur village in Nirmal mandal.

Indrakaran informed that the government was always committed for the growth of agriculture sector. “It is providing quality and uninterrupted power to agricultural needs and fertilizers for the convenience of the farmers. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes were introduced for the welfare of the farmers of newly created state,” he stated. He added that steps were taken for smooth purchasing of paddy produce.

The minister further stated agrarian community would be able to find sufficient irrigational facilities soon and drinking water crisis was going to be a thing of past, with the advent of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He informed that grant Rs 42 crore was sanctioned for constructing 42 overhead tanks in Nirmal, addressing drinking water problem of the town.

Indrakaran said that social security pensions were being given to beedi rolling women, single women and widows. He stated that financial aid of Rs 1,500 and 12 kilo grams of rice were extended to those who were affected by the lockdown. He noted that 1,000 units of 2BHK houses were being built for the poor at Siddapur village.

Collector Md Musharraf Ali, Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, District Libraries Corporation Chairman Erravothu Rajender and Farmer Agriculture Coordination Society chairman Dharmaji Rajender and authorities of Agriculture department were present.

