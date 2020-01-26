Welfare schemes being implemented effectively: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 11:33 pm 11:50 pm

Nalgonda: In-charge District Collector Vanamala Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by the State government have been implemented effectively in the district as people had high expectations on development and welfare after the formation of Telangana State.

Unfurling the national flag in police headquarters at Nalgonda on the occasion of Republic Day, Chandrasekhar said the State government had come out with an action plan for comprehensive development of Telangana which was being implemented in true spirit in the district.

He said that safe drinking water was being supplied to 1,703 habitations in the district under Mission Bhagiratha taken up at a cost of of Rs 2,226 crore.

He said that restoration of 1,101 irrigation tanks had been completed under Mission Kakatiya at a cost of Rs 210 crore and the rejuvenation works on another 259 irrigation tanks was under progress, he maintained.

Stating that the government was keen on providing irrigation facility to every acre of land in the State, he said that there is 1.47 lakh acre of stabilised ayacut under left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project and its lift irrigation schemes. In addition to this, works on setting up conduits are under progress to link 21 irrigation tanks to the left canal.

District Collector reminded that 8,730 acres of land was acquired from the farmers for Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and works of its reservoirs at Singarajupally, Gottimukkala, Chinthapally, Kistarampally and Shivannagudem were under progress.

Stating that friendly policing was giving good results in the district, he said that the policemen were taking part in social activities as part of the initiative. In addition to already installed 1500 CC TV cameras, efforts were on foot for installation of another 1000 CCTV cameras in the district to check the crimes.

The tableaux of different departments, which were displayed at the Republic day celebrations, highlighted the welfare schemes being implementing by the respective departments.

The cultural programmes of students from various schools filled the air with national spirit at the venue.

Ensure Suryapet tops in welfare schemes: Collector tells officials

Suryapet: The District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Sunday asked the officials of different departments to strive hard to ensure that Suryapet district tops the State in implementation of welfare schemes.

Unfurling the national flag at Republic day celebrations organised in police parade ground at Suryapet, Amoy Kumar said that the State government has taken up several schemes for the welfare of poor people in all sections. On the occasion of Republic Day, the officials, who were working in the district, should rededicate themselves to stand Suryapet in No.1 place in implementation of the welfare schemes.

He reminded that total Rs 417 crores have been extended to two lakh farmers in the district under Rythu Bandhu Scheme for Rabi and Kharif crop seasons in the year 2018-19. Stating that 418 families of farmers were benefitted under Rythu Bheema scheme, Rs 40.7 crore has been paid to the nominees of 418 farmers, who died due to different reasons.

He said that 875 habitations in 23 mandals and five municipalities in the districts were getting safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha project.

