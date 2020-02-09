Welfare schemes will reach all: Karimnagar Mayor

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Sunday promised to take steps to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the doorsteps of each and every family in the town.

Residents of 53rd division felicitated the Mayor and local Corporator Sridevi in a private function hall here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao thanked the people of Karimnagar for giving him an opportunity as Mayor and promised to fulfil their aspirations by working according to their wishes.

All the divisions in the town would be developed equally, he said.

Meanwhile, Challa Swaroopa Rani assumed charge as Deputy Mayor in the presence of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao.

