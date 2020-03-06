Welfare top priority for Telnagana, says Tamilisai Soundararajan 

By | Published: 10:15 pm 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Telangana government was giving top priority to the welfare sector to provide security of livelihood to the poor.

She said the government was designing and implementing welfare programmes from a humanitarian perspective. Addressing a joint session of the Assembly and the Council, Soundararajan said the maximum income limit for the poor to be considered under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) was increased to Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

Under the Aasara scheme, she said the age limit for pension was reduced from 65 to 57 years and all eligible persons would soon get their pension. “In the welfare sector, Telangana stands first among all other States in the country. It is a good augury that the poor in the State are moving forward with a lot of hope and confidence,” she said.

The Governor listed out various welfare schemes of the State government — Re 1/kg of rice per person without any ceiling, fine rice meal in government educational institutions and 959 residential schools for girls.

She said there was a steep increase in the number of institutional deliveries at government hospitals, thanks to KCR Kits. “As a result, maternal mortality rate dropped from 92 deaths per lakh during the State formation, to 76. Infant mortality also reduced to 29 per 1,000 from 39 last year,” the Governor said.

A Special Development Fund was created for the development and progress of the SC and ST sections. Financial help of Rs 6 lakh each was being extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide, families of toddy tappers and fishermen who lost their lives in accidents, and Rs 5 lakh compensation to those killed in natural calamities, among others.

The government also hiked the salary of Home Guards, Anganwadi teachers, helpers, Asha workers, IKP, NREGS employees, 108 ambulance staff, 104 health contact centre staff, contract and outsourced employees, VRAs, VAOs, contract lecturers, CRTs and Archakas, apart from increasing the commission of ration dealers.

While 33 per cent reservation was provided for women in the Police Department, the highest remuneration in the country was being paid to Home Guards serving in Telangana. The traffic police are paid a 30 per cent risk allowance.

The government also released 28 per cent of profits to Singareni workers as bonus, apart from increasing the retirement age for RTC employees to 60.

