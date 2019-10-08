Well Connected, Amazing Response shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:32 pm

Hyderabad: Well Connected and Amazing Response impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Esteva (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Cape Kidnappers (Gaddam) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Reno Star (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

Roll Call (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

Well Connected (Sandesh) 55, 600/40, a fine display.

1000m:

Amazing Response (Koushik) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42, impressed.

Kionia (RB) & Asteria (App) 1-15, 800/56, 600/43, former finished 2L in front note.

1200m:

Monte Rei (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy.

