Well Connected, Amazing Response shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Well Connected and Amazing Response impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.
SAND:
800m:
Esteva (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Cape Kidnappers (Gaddam) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Reno Star (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.
Roll Call (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.
Well Connected (Sandesh) 55, 600/40, a fine display.
1000m:
Amazing Response (Koushik) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42, impressed.
Kionia (RB) & Asteria (App) 1-15, 800/56, 600/43, former finished 2L in front note.
1200m:
Monte Rei (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter