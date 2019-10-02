Well Connected fancied for Deccan Derby

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: The S Padmanabhan-trained Well Connected, to be ridden by A Sandesh, who is looking for her fifth successive win, is likely to garner the maximum support in the Deccan Derby (Grade I) 2000 metres, a terms for horses, 3 year old only, the chief attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 12.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Victory Parade 1, Pontius Pilate 2, Blazer 3

2. Isabella 1, Moondancer 2, Titus 3

3. Exclusive Blue 1, Ruletheword 2, Premier Action 3

4. Agni 1, Platts Tour 2, Classic Remark 3

5. Super Act 1, Victoria 2, Diesis Dream 3

6. Vijays Singham 1, Sovet Pride 2, Top Saga 3

7. Arc Of History 1, Warrior Supreme 2, News O’Star 3

8. Well Connected 1, Impavid 2, Royal Crystal 3

9. Dandy Man 1, On My Way 2, Sublime 3

10. Sarvatra 1, Golden Hope 2, Top Contender 3

Day’s Best: Agni.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

1st Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

2nd Jackpot: 6, 7 , 8, 9 & 10,

2nd Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9 & 10.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

3rd Treble: 8, 9 & 10.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter