Well Connected shines in Hyderabad trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Well Connected impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND:



800m:

Royal Crystal (RB) 1-2, 600/46, strode out freely. Flamingo Fame (N Rawal) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Alta Vita (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Royal Green (App) 1-3, 600/45, eased up. Long Range (RB) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Davidson (Kuldeep Singh) & Curcumin (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/47, former to note. 2y-(Air Support/Sheer Class) (Koushik) 1-1, 600/45, shaped well. Esteva (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended. 2y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Gopal Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, shaped well. 2y-(Sedgefield/La Nina) (App) & 2y-(Ivory Touch/Tafcar) (R Ajinkya) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased and finished level.

1200m:

Well Connected (G Naresh) 1-31, 1000/1-11, 800/54, 600/39, she is in pink of condition.

