We’ll keep fighting: Sushant’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar welcomes SC decision

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, is ecstatic after the Wednesday morning ruling of the Supreme Court that ordered a CBI probe into the death of the late actor.

“I have heard about the court’s decision and I am very happy today. It is very good. Aage bhi ladenge, aage tak jayenge. (We will keep fighting, will go forward),” Ganesh Hiwarkar told IANS on Wednesday shortly after the decision was announced.

The choreographer who has been a friend of Sushant right from his struggling days as a background dancer, strongly believes that the actor cannot commit suicide.

“Sushant cannot commit suicide. There was a time when he had stopped me from committing suicide. So obviously he was a very positive person and he cannot commit suicide,” Ganesh Hiwarkar had told IANS in an interview earlier this week.

After hearing the Supreme Court’s decision of a Central Bureau Investigation into Sushant’s death on Wednesday, Ganesh is confident that the truth will come out and justice will prevail now.