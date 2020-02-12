Well known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dead

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:18 pm

Panaji: Well known fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death.

“Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 p.m. today. He was ailing for a long time,” Halarnkar said.

Family sources said that the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer he has been credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He was in the process of setting up a museum ‘Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre’ which Rodricks had dedicated to clothes and fashion in Goa through the ages.