Wellness in a travelling baggage

Ever noticed how travel enthusiasts are always positive, more welcoming towards change and, of course, healthier? Well, it is not a coincidence. There are a lot of studies which incline towards the theory of how travelling helps with wellness.

Research suggests that travelling does wonders to physical, mental and also emotional health. “The peace and tranquillity of the mountains and serenity around gives you the utmost peace you can ever imagine,” says Chakshu Joshi, a travel enthusiast who considers himself to be a

mountain person. “You learn to take care of yourself more through travel,” he adds.

Now, before packing your bags, take a look at these benefits:

Improves your mood

“I just want to go disappear!” Everyone has been through this. And the good news is it is not just because of the individual preference which helps in boosting the mood. Science seconds it in full agreement saying, taking time off from work to travel helps not only in improving the mood, but also with the physical health and improved sleep.

Positivity in relationships

Travelling also helps with building new relationships, as well as the existing relationships . Going on a vacation with your partner can actually improve your levels of relationship satisfaction. In fact, taking kids along will have a positive impact on family functioning.

Self-discovery

The desk and that house might not be what you are destined for, and you won’t realise that unless and until you try something out of your ordinary. Travel is through which you get

the opportunity to explore yourself. Visiting places will help in boosting your confidence and lets

you discover yourself. And the list of benefits doesn’t stop here; travelling also reduces the risk of depression and helps in healthier lifestyle. On that note, Bon voyage people!