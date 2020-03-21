We’re all just another brick in the wall

By | Published: 7:40 pm

“Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!” is probably one of those lyrics that many of us recognise instantly and which takes us a trip down the memory lane. Another Brick in the Wall reached No 1 around the globe and the single stayed at the top spot for a month. Bassist Roger Waters wrote ‘Part 2’ as a protest against rigid schooling, particularly boarding schools.

Another Brick in the Wall appears in The Wall film. In the ‘Part 2’ sequence, children enter a school and march in unison through a meat grinder, becoming “putty-faced” clones, before rioting and burning down the school. Forty-one years ago this month, a very unlikely hit song had knocked Queen off the top of the charts which wasn’t just another radio hit but it was nominated for a Grammy Award, and was number 384 on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time’.

Another Brick in the Wall was said to be an essential piece of an album which is often seen as Pink Floyd’s greatest work. The song was a three-part composition on Pink Floyd’s 1979 rock opera The Wall, written by bassist Roger Waters. During ‘Part 1’, the protagonist, Pink, begins building a metaphorical wall around himself following the death of his father. ‘Part 2’, a protest song against rigid schooling and about his views on formal education, which were framed during his time at the Cambridgeshire School for Boys and about his trauma, including his overprotective mother and abusive schoolteachers, become metaphorical bricks in the wall.

In this sequence, children enter a school and march in unison through a meat grinder, becoming “putty-faced” clones, before rioting and burning down the school. In ‘Part 3’, Pink dismisses everyone he knows as “just bricks in the wall”. It still remains one of the most popular song Pink has ever created and it gets rediscovered by generation after generation of teenagers who viscerally connect with the message about problems plaguing the British school system at that time. As the song says students are still just another brick in the wall. And its time to end the silence and for that to finally change.

Lyrics of Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers leave them kids alone

Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers leave those kids alone

Hey teachers, leave those kids alone

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall

“Wrong, do it again! Wrong, do it again!”

“If you don’t eat yer meat, you can’t have any pudding

How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat yer meat?”

“You, yes, you behind the bike sheds, stand still, laddy”

Songwriters: Roger Waters

