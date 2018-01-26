Wesley, St Ann’s in carrom semis

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Wesley College beat Badruka College of Commerce & Arts 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Inter-College Carrom Women’s Tournament, organised by Osmania University at Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, Kachiguda.

In the other quarterfinal matches, St Ann’s College defeated Government Degree Women’s College 3-0, Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya overcame St Joseph’s 2-1 and Kasturba Gandhi Degree College triumphed over Bhavans College 3-0.

