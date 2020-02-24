West thrash hosts South in inter zonal Cricket tournament

By Author  |  Sports Bureau  |  Published: 24th Feb 2020  8:58 pm

Hyderabad: West Zone thrashed South Zone by eight wickets in the inaugural match of the FCI All India Inter Zonal cricket tournament at Gymkhana ground on Monday.

In the second match, East Zone defeated North-East Zone won by 41 runs.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Ashwani Kumar Gupta, General Manager (Telangana Region)/President, RSPC.  Kamal Kannan, joint secretary, ZSPC, Chennai and  Victor Amalraj, DGM(PR)/secretary, RSPC, Hyderabad, graced the occasion.

Brief scores: South Zone  104/9 in 20 overs (Chevron  25, Gangadharan  23) lost to West Zone  104/2 in 12.2 overs (P Sanket 29 not out).

East Zone  171/5 in 20 overs (Sudip.G   53, Nilava Deb Naik 34, Kazi Junaid 2/20, Arikat Das 2/22) bt NeZ 130/9 in 20 overs (Dharani Dhar  31, Subham Mondal  30; Diplab Saikia 2/24).

