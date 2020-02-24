West thrash hosts South in inter zonal Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: West Zone thrashed South Zone by eight wickets in the inaugural match of the FCI All India Inter Zonal cricket tournament at Gymkhana ground on Monday.

In the second match, East Zone defeated North-East Zone won by 41 runs.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Ashwani Kumar Gupta, General Manager (Telangana Region)/President, RSPC. Kamal Kannan, joint secretary, ZSPC, Chennai and Victor Amalraj, DGM(PR)/secretary, RSPC, Hyderabad, graced the occasion.

Brief scores: South Zone 104/9 in 20 overs (Chevron 25, Gangadharan 23) lost to West Zone 104/2 in 12.2 overs (P Sanket 29 not out).

East Zone 171/5 in 20 overs (Sudip.G 53, Nilava Deb Naik 34, Kazi Junaid 2/20, Arikat Das 2/22) bt NeZ 130/9 in 20 overs (Dharani Dhar 31, Subham Mondal 30; Diplab Saikia 2/24).

