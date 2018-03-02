Western ideas cannot address Indian problems: Dattatreya Hosabale

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Senior RSS functionary and All India Joint General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale said that though India has achieved political freedom, it is yet to achieve administrative and intellectual emancipation from western models and ideas.

Speaking at a book release function at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training at Madhapur recently, Hosabale said that the western ideas are incomplete and cannot address the problems being faced by India.

Indian ideas alone can offer solution to Indian problems. We have achieved great progress in science and technology in the past, but there is a need to blend the modern and contemporary with the hoary knowledge, he said.

On the occasion, he also released the Telugu translation of the book ‘Swaraj Se Suraj Tak,’ by former Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave. The programme was jointly organised by Sri Sivaji Sphoorthi Kendram, Srisailam, Social Cause and Chetana.

P Subba Reddy, correspondent of G Pullareddy educational institutions, Somaraju Suseela, president, Social Cause and Srinivas Udumudi, president, Indic Academy, M Suryanarayana Murthy were present.