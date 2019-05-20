Westworld series trailer delights fans

By | Pranay Mukherjee | Published: 7:24 pm

The first teaser trailer for the third instalment of the Westworld series has released and Aaron Paul is a part of it. The trailer dropped at just the right time with Game of Thrones coming to an end, giving people something to look forward to. The trailer is quite something, with a toned down and more calm look at a futuristic world.

The trailer shows an almost completely new cast with Evan Rachel Wood seeming to be the only returning cast member. Other characters played by Kid Cudi, Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch feature in the trailer which for the most part focuses on Paul’s unnamed character. It starts with him getting into what seems to be criminal activity and shows him as a man who is disillusioned with how the world is and wants to change it.

This leads to a meeting with an injured Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). Paul’s character offers to help her and she gives him a look that could kill. Pink Floyd’s Brain Damage is the soundtrack for the trailer and only enhances feeling of foreboding and unease that is dominant throughout.

The trailer is quite mysterious and although most were unable to make out that it is a trailer for Westworld until the very end, many were raving about it and can’t wait for the show to release. Although it is set to air in 2020, the particular date has not been revealed yet.