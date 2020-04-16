Wet run at Siddipet’s Ranganayaka Sagar soon

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Siddipet: Irrigation Department is gearing up to conduct wet run of motors at Ranganayaka Sagar project at Chandlapur village near Siddipet, with water being released to the surge pool through package 11.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the progress of the Irrigation Department’s efforts on Thursday. The Ranganayaka Sagar, which has been constructed with a storage capacity of 3 tmcft as part of Kaleshwaram project, will provide irrigation water to 1.10 lakh acres in Siddipet district. The tunnel of Ranganayaka Sagar project has four 135 mega watt capacity pumps. Since each of them is capable of pumping out 0.250TMCft water in 24 hours, they

can completely fill up the 3TMCft storage capacity reservoir within three days.

During his visit, the Minister said the dreamd of the people of Siddipet district is all set to be realised with the Irrigation department getting ready to fill the reservoir in three to four days time.

Rao, who went around Ranganayaka Sagar for two hours discussing the progress of the works and the preparedness of the department for wet run, said they could realise the long-cherished dream since the State was formed and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was heading the government.

