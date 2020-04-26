Wet run of 2 more pumps of Ranganayak Sagar on track

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The lifting of Godavari water from the surge pool at the Ranganayak Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district has set the stage for the next crucial phase of taking the water to “Mother Reservoir” Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar which has a storage capacity of 50 TMC and a command area including stabilization of over 11 lakh acres.

The two pumps which successfully lifted water on Saturday were shut down by engineers to study the data collected during the wet run. Testing of two more pumps will take place within two to three days.

At present the KLIS engineers and officials of the BHEL, the manufacturers of the 134.40 MW pumps of Ranganayak Sagar, are preparing the next phase of pumping which includes switching on two more pumps to lift water from the surge pool. Once all the four pumps are turned on the water is expected to reach the required level so that the trial run at Mallanna Sagar down the line can be taken up.

Technically speaking the testing of pumps at Mallannasagar can’t be started without water from Ranganayak Sagar. “Unlike the BHEL made heavy capacity pumps which can be tested under dry as well as wet conditions, the Austrian made Andritz smaller pumps of 43 MW capacity can only be tested under wet conditions, meaning that only when there is water in the surge pool,” a senior irrigation expert told Telangana Today. He said that the BHEL machines can be run without water and can be tested under different parameters under dry run.

The next stage will be to pump water into Ranganayak Sagar reservoir to a required level so that the 8 pumps at the Mallanna Sagar project can be tested directly in wet conditions. The Mallanna Sagar project which has maximum number of pumps when compared to other lifts in the project with tunnel based water supply, will undergo the crucial tests of synchronization in the coming weeks. The Irrigation Department also has kept an open canal ready to take the water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma Sagar through a temporary open canal.

The Mallanna Sagar reservoir is considered as ‘Mother Reservoir’ as 62 percent of the KLIS command area falls under this project. The capacity of the project has been enhanced from mere 1.5 TMC to 50 TMC despite objections from certain quarters. However, Telangana argued that such a storage capacity is required to guarantee 120 days of farming time and also to meet the year long drinking water requirement of State capital Hyderabad.

