Wet run of Akkaram pumps soon

Hyderabad: Six pumps at Akkaram pump house, each with 27 MW capacity, will be put to test from Monday once the Kaleshwaram water released from Mallannasagar pump house at Tukkapur reaches its surge pool. The water released from Mallannasagar’s delivery cistern is only a few km away and is poised to enter the Akkaram surge pool once the green signal is given by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) engineers working round the clock preparing the pumps and the surge pool to undergo a wet run.

“The pumping of water from Akkaram is expected to start from Monday. From there, the water will be sent to Markuk surge pool signaling the final phase under Link IV as the next stop will be Kondapochamma Sagar,” KLIS Engineer-in-Chief Bhukya Hariram told Telangana Today. He said that engineers were testing the functioning of the pumps at Akkaram and also the draft tubes of the surge pool for any leakages. Markuk also has six pumps with a capacity of 34 MW each.

The Tukkapur-Akkapur-Markuk triad was necessitated because of pending work at the 50 tmc capacity Mallannasagar reservoir, making the engineers create a detour to lift water to Kondapochamma Sagar via Akkaram and Markuk.

“The water will reach Kondapochamma by May 24-25 as anticipated. Once the works at Akkaram are completed, the water from Mallannasagar will be released from the regulator and the engineers will be filling the Akkaram surge pool,” a senior irrigation expert said. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was expected to grace the release of water into Kondapochamma Sagar.

