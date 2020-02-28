Wet run of Anantagiri reservoir soon

By | J B S Umanadh | Published: 12:08 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: The much-awaited wet run to fill Annapurna (Anantagiri) reservoir with Godavari water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is expected to start soon, with the project oustees beginning to voluntarily vacate their houses to facilitate submergence. The reservoir has been built with a storage capacity of 3.5 tmc on the borders of Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts, and is an important link in the complex KLIS network.

In all, 103 Project Displaced families (PDF) in Kochhaguttapally in Chinnakodur Mandal of Siddipet and 1,135 in Anantagiri were to vacate their villages to facilitate submergence of 2,800 acres. While families of Kochhaguttapally were shifted to Lingareddypally, the Anantagiri oustees sought construction of houses in Sangannapally, a nearby village.

50 families shift

“In all, 50 families belonging to the SC community were the first to voluntarily vacate their houses in the past three days since it would be the first place facing submergence,” a senior district official told Telangana Today. Another 200 to 250 families located beyond the colony also vacated, paving the way for more villagers to follow suit, the official said, adding: “No family has been forced to vacate their houses and the process has been purely voluntary.”

The district officials have been staying away from the process allowing people to take sufficient time to make the move. “Quite a few started on their own. Ideally, we would like to take a count, but since they started moving on their own, we are just providing them support,” another official said. The administration believes that the actual number of families could be around 600, as the 1,135 PDF number could be a bit exaggerated. Many are joint families staying together in one household, the officials explained.

The Annapurna project oustees who were willing to vacate their houses were helped with temporary assistance so that they can pay for the rent for temporary accommodation. Even though there is no provision for such an assistance, they have been helped on humanitarian grounds from the SC Action plan, as construction of houses in the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) colony are yet to be completed. MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and Sircilla RDO Srinivas Rao played a key role in facilitating the smooth shifting of these households.

