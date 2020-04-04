Wet run of Anantagiri’s last pump successful

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: In less than a month after the first pump at the Anantagiri (Annapurna) underground pump house attached to the Asia’s largest surge pool successfully completed its wet run, the last and final of the four pumps began its successful wet run on Saturday lifting 2,836 cusecs of water from the surge pool.

With the functioning of pump number 2, under link four of the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) testing of all the four pumps which have a cumulative capacity of lifting 1 TMC has been completed.

“While Pump 2 was tested first on March 11, pump numbers 1 and 4 were tested on March 15 and 16 lifting water from Mid Manair (Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir) to Annapurna reservoir. On Saturday around 2 PM , pumping from the last Pump (number 2) drawing of water from the

“Maha Bavi” has began under the supervision of the BHEL engineers and its has been successful,” KLIS Engineer in Chief Bhukya Hariram told Telangana Today.

He said that the surge pool which has water in it started drawing water from the MMD replenishing the water being pumped out to the Annapurna Reservoir. He said that the pumping will continue till the water in the reservoir reaches a certain desired level.

Explaining the sequence of events he said that the water was sent from Mid Manair Dam to reach the open to sky surge pool. After it was filled in the pool the water was sent to Anantagiri underground pump house from where the water will be lifted with the help of four pumps. The delivery cistern then releases the water to Anantagiri reservoir.

The 92-metre-deep surge pool has a diameter of 56 meters and a storage capacity of 1 tmcft of water. The surge pool was constructed on the hillocks on the outskirts of Thippapur village in Illanthakunta mandal. It was constructed in a record time of 13 months at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. A 440 KVA sub-station was constructed in the vicinity of the pool to power the four motors.

The Annapurna reservoir comes under the package 10 to 14 works that links MMD with the Kondapochamma Reservoir, covering Ranganayak sagar and Mallannasagar on the way. In all five pump houses, 32.42 kilometers long tunnel and 76.26 kilometers open canal comes under this package.

