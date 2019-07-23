Wet run of Sundilla barrage pumping units by Sunday

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Stage is being set for wet run of the pumping units at Sundilla barrage pumphouse. The critical feat will be scheduled either for Sunday or Monday, according to officials. The barrage, which holds a special place in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, has received 0.35 tmc of water from the Annaram barrage so far.

Two pumping units of the Annaram barrage, which were synchronised, have been in operation in the day. The Sundilla barrage serves a conduit between Link -1 and Link -2 of the scheme. Water would be lifted in the third stage from the Sundilla barrage to the Sripada Yellampali project which, in turn, would be routed to the ayacut of the existing projects, including the Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Two of the pumping units in Annaram pumphouse are in operation in the day. The Annaram barrage has a storage of 6 tmc of water and the water levels touched 116.55 m. The water level in the gravity canal of Medigadda barrage as well as the Annaram barrage is almost the same at their merging point.

Five of the eleven pumping units of the Kannepally pumphouse were brought into operation in auto mode by Tuesday evening. Pump No. 2 was the last unit to be switched over to auto mode at Kannepally. Efforts are on to put the remaining units also into operation.

All the five units ( 40 MW capacity each) were synchronised and operated for more than a week on manual mode before they resumed operations in auto mode. With the water level in Medigadda touching 96.55 m, the barrage has seven tmc of water as its live storage.

