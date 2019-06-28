We’ve decided to walk together: KCR

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrashekhar Rao and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, respectively, said their views on the issues facing the two States would not be myopic as to differentiate between the people and that their aim was to work for the betterment of the people of the two States.

“We have decided to move forward with complete awareness, with total understanding and with a firm opinion that people of both the States are ours,” Chandrashekhar Rao said at the outset of the meeting between the two Chief Ministers.

Stating that Jagan had conducted himself with a generous heart, he said, “We have decided to walk together. When both of us met on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project, it sent positive signals. We built the project after we reached an agreement with Maharashtra. Similarly, if both AP and TS have proper understanding and good relations, it will do well for the people.”

Asserting that the two had decided to provide water to people in both the States at a lower cost, the Telangana Chief Minister said problems facing the irrigation sector should be solved with the best and simple methods.

“Availability of water is going down in the Krishna river and may reduce further in the coming years. Hence, the governments have firmly resolved to utilise water from the Godavari to mitigate water problems in Rayalaseema region of AP, and Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda areas in Telangana,” he said.

“Officials concerned should study and submit a report to the government on how to divert water from the Godavari,” Jagan said.

During the meeting, Rao gave a power point presentation on the availability water in the rivers, explaining how due to several barrages constructed on tributaries of rivers in upper riparian States like Karnataka and Maharashtra, water was not adequately available in the lower riparian States.

He also explained the availability of water at particular points as estimated by the Central Water Commission and proposed ways and means for optimum utilisation of water from the Krishna and the Godavari.

“There is an availability of 4,000 tmc in the Krishna and the Godavari. By utilising this water, both the States can become very fertile. About 3,000 tmc is going waste into the sea every year. We have to utilise that water, and it all depends on our efficiency on how much water we can use,” he said, adding that there was no use in running around tribunals and courts for water sharing.

“If both the States think and walk together, it is enough. It is enough if both the States have unanimity on the utilisation of water in the two rivers. The Centre is proposing interlinking of rivers. After our rivers fulfil our needs, then we can think of the Centre’s proposal,” he said.

Since there is less availability of water in the Krishna, water should be diverted from the Godavari to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs. With this, irrigation hardships of Rayalaseema, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nellore and Prakasam districts would be solved, the Chief Minister said.

He also suggested water be taken to Visakhapatnam from Polavaram to Veleru. “If the water in Vamsadhara and Nagavali are also utilised properly, the frequent complaints by people in North Andhra that they are neglected and are not getting any water will be addressed,” he observed.

Both the Chief Ministers also decided to amicably resolve all issues that have cropped up after the bifurcation through dialogue and deliberations.

Matters pertaining to the division of employees and government institutions will be discussed by the officials from the two States on Saturday.

AP Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, B Rajendranath, K Kannababu, Perni Venkatramaiah (Naani), AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Government Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, AP Government Chief Advisor Ajay Kallam, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Adityanath Das, Principal Secretary SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Power) N Srikanth, senior officials L Prem Chandra Reddy, K Dhanunjay Reddy, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.

On the Telangana side, Ministers Etela Rajender, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Senior MP K Keshav Rao, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Genco, Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, Advisor Tankasala Ashok, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar and others participated.

