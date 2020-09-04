WFH hitting fuel pumps in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor

Sales not up to the mark in city and situation worse in the IT corridor

Hyderabad: With a majority of techies working from home and the busy roads in and around Hitec City and Gachibowli remaining bereft of the usual traffic, fuel outlets in and around the IT corridor are staring at huge losses.

Beginning since the lockdown in March, the IT industry has been providing their employees ‘work from home’ facilities, which however has cast a shadow on fuel sales in most parts of IT corridor including Hitec City, Gachibowli, Kondapur and Madhapur with many dealers having their daily revenues going down.

According to the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, fuel sales are not up to the mark in the city and the situation has been worse in the city’s IT corridor. There are around 60 fuel outlets here and most of them are not even registering 20 per cent of their usual sales each day, dealers said.

“Forget about profits, dealers are unable to recover even monthly expenses. In the IT corridor, travel agencies used to do a billing of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh at several fuel outlets, which is missing now,” says Rajeev Amaram, Joint Secretary (South), Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers.

Amerandar Reddy, president, State Petroleum Dealers Association, said the situation could continue this way till industries and IT firms resume full fledged operations. “There is no hope of the business picking up anytime soon and sales will come to normal only if offices run full-fledged,” he said.

At present, there are about 630 fuel outlets in the Greater Hyderabad limits, which are registering sales of up to 60 per cent. The situation is no different in the State with the daily supply of fuel dropping from 600 tankers to 320 tankers per day.

Prices on rise

On the other hand, with fuel prices rising steadily, Hyderabad has become the second costliest metro city in the country for petrol. Petrol prices in the city are second only to those in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol stood at Rs 85.30 while diesel prices were at Rs 80.17 a litre. Beginning June 7, fuel prices have risen steadily from Rs 73.97 to Rs 85.30, while the price for a litre of diesel had reached to Rs 80.17 from Rs 68.42 during the same period.

Large number of vehicles confined to parking sheds

The drastic drop in fuel consumption in the IT corridor is attributed to a large number of vehicles remaining confined to parking sheds with employees and students taking them only for necessary works.

Earlier, the large IT workforce used to take out their vehicles daily to the office and other occasions and accordingly, fuel stations were abuzz with cars and bikes filling their fuel tanks.

However, the situation has now changed at most of the fuel outlets which are now filling fewer bike and car tanks while those located at junctions and busy

corridors, have been registering comparatively better sales.

Sampath Reddy, an employee with an IT firm in Gachibowli said that he has been hardly using his vehicle since the beginning of lockdown. “Once I go out of home, I buy vegetables, commodities and other necessities required for a week,” he said.

Another employee, Rakesh Verma who was a private teacher said that with the closure of educational institutions, he is not using his vehicle much. “I didn’t even give my car for servicing since March. Last month, I took my car out just three times and managing everything from home and nearby shops,” he said.

